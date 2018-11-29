Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes believes Kliff Kingsbury could translate to NFL

The latest

The equivalent of playing against explosive wide receiver Tyreek Hill would be a trio of outfielders waiting at the warning track of a baseball field while Barry Bonds approaches the plate. You know he can hit the long ball at a moment’s notice, so prepare for the worst, and do everything you can to keep it in the field of play.

Can Patrick Mahomes reach a new level this season? Chiefs QB has eye on fixes after bye | USA Today

“You have to know when to take the chances and when not to,” Mahomes said. “I have to make those tight-window throws and trying to make those plays is the reason I have had success. But at the same time, it’s the reason I’ve had turnovers as well. I just try to learn from every mistake that I make so that I never make them again.”

Patrick Mahomes endorses Kliff Kingsbury, says ex-coach’s ‘innovativeness’ would translate to NFL | CBS Sports

“I talked to Coach Kingsbury and he let me know the news, but at the same time I kind of saw it on Twitter,” Mahomes said. “I’m close to Coach Kingsbury. He really helped my game and helped me as a person a lot. He’s a genuine good person and at the same time a very smart football coach. I know he’ll land back on his feet somewhere else. I’m excited for the future with him.”

KC head coach Andy Reid: Raiders’ Jon Gruden ‘doing what he thinks is right’ | San Francisco Chronicle

“No one knows the whole picture like the head coach does and what needs to be done and so on. So I would defer to him. I’ve known him a long time, I’m very confident in his ability. So he’s doing what he thinks (are) the right things.”

The emotional reasons Eric Berry’s return could make the Chiefs special | Kansas City Star

His return “would be very meaningful,” Nelson said. “He’s the leader not only of our secondary but of our defense, and he’s a major part of our team.”

The hottest NFL coaching candidates: Don’t rule out Josh McDaniels | ESPN

Next men up Dave Toub, special teams coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs. Well-regarded, but it’s tough for special teams coordinators because they have to hire coordinators for both sides of the ball, instead of just on Long-range guys to keep an eye on Mike Kafka, quarterbacks coach, Kansas City Chiefs. People love Reid guys, and for good reason. Kafka is 31 and a real long-range prospect.

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 13: Quarterbacks | NFL

SIT ‘EM Derek Carr vs. Kansas City Chiefs You might look at this week’s matchup against the Chiefs and think Carr is a viable starting option, but I’d think again. He’s failed to score more than 16 fantasy points in all but two of his 11 starts this season, so the matchups haven’t mattered much. Carr is also playing with a depleted cast of offensive weapons in the pass attack ... again.

Around the league

Big Ben: I’ve ‘earned the right’ to criticize teammates | NFL

“I think I have earned the right to be able to do that with as long as I have been here,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, “and I’ll just be just as critical of myself [in the media], as well.”

The 5 most fireable NFL coaches of Week 12 | SB Nation

Marvin Lewis CHOSE to hire Hue Jackson The Bengals were trending downward before Jackson came on board as special assistant to Lewis, a title that inspired countless Dwight Schrute jokes and a growing feeling of malaise in southwestern Ohio.

Gruden on Reuben Foster: No guarantee he ever plays | NFL

“There’s no guarantee he’s ever going to play here,” Gruden said. “He’s got a lot of work to do -- personally, with the team, with the NFL, with himself -- before he even thinks about playing football again.”

Tim Tebow on Watching NFL Games: ‘I Can Be Doing This’ | Bleacher Report

Tebow, who now plays baseball in the New York Mets organization, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris podcast (via TMZ Sports) and discussed his competitive fire. ”It’s still hard sometimes when I watch games and I’m thinking, ‘I can totally do that.’ Or, ‘I can be doing this or playing here or crushing that,’” he said.

Aaron Rodgers: Pack ‘might as well let it all hang out’ | NFL

“Yeah, why not?” Rodgers said when asked if he feels the need to let loose over Green Bay’s final five games. “If we lose, you guys are just going to write us off, so might as well let it all hang out these last five [games].” Might as well, because Green Bay is behind the eight ball in the NFC.

In case you missed it at Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs confirm Eric Berry will return to practice Wednesday

Instant analysis: Be Bold. Be Brave. Be Berry.

But Berry never doubted he would be back, “I’ve got something I’ve got to take care of,” Berry told his teammates before leaving for Emory University in Atlanta to confirm what team doctors suspected. “I’ll be back. I’ll be fine. You guys have to take care of business.”

Chiefs Stock Report: whose stock is rising — or falling — as the Chiefs come out of the bye week

Given the bye week, this stock report is a bit more forward-looking than usual. As is often said about the market, the Chiefs season “feels different this time.” But many of us are waiting for proof in the form of a deep playoff run. The Chiefs appear to have some players ready to help get them over the hump, some that may hold them back, and others that still have something to prove.

