Here are the Chiefs taking part in the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign

The only thing that rivals what the Kansas City Chiefs are capable of doing on the field is the impact they can have on the community off of it.

When the Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens on December 9 at Arrowhead Stadium, they’ll have the opportunity to showcase so much more than just their skill on the field.

During all Week 14 games, more than 800 NFL players will be demonstrating their support for causes that are important to them with custom cleats as part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign.

So, in the spirit of Giving Tuesday — an internationally recognized day of charitable giving — we’ve put together a list of the various charitable organizations that Chiefs players support through My Cause, My Cleats. Follow the links below to learn more about each cause and purchase a Chiefs vs. Ravens tickets ($35) on behalf of the player/cause of your choosing. $10 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the respective player’s charity.

Now, let’s get to giving back:

Supporting Underprivileged Youth

Supporting Brain Injury Awareness and Prevention

Supporting Underprivileged Youth

Supporting Underprivileged Youth

Supporting Oral Health Awareness

Supporting Education

Supporting Animal Welfare and Rescue

Supporting Brain Injury Awareness and Prevention

Supporting U.S. Veterans

Supporting Colon Cancer Awareness

Supporting Pediatric Brain Tumor Awareness and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma

Supporting Sickle Cell Awareness

Supporting Cancer Awareness

Supporting Global Access to Clean Drinking Water

Supporting Diabetes Awareness and Research

Supporting Autism Awareness, Intervention and Research

Supporting Animal Support Services