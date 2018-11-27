 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here are the Chiefs taking part in the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign

Looking for a cause to support for Giving Tuesday 2018? Look no further.

By Aly Trost
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The only thing that rivals what the Kansas City Chiefs are capable of doing on the field is the impact they can have on the community off of it.

When the Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens on December 9 at Arrowhead Stadium, they’ll have the opportunity to showcase so much more than just their skill on the field.

During all Week 14 games, more than 800 NFL players will be demonstrating their support for causes that are important to them with custom cleats as part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign.

So, in the spirit of Giving Tuesday — an internationally recognized day of charitable giving — we’ve put together a list of the various charitable organizations that Chiefs players support through My Cause, My Cleats. Follow the links below to learn more about each cause and purchase a Chiefs vs. Ravens tickets ($35) on behalf of the player/cause of your choosing. $10 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the respective player’s charity.

Now, let’s get to giving back:

Travis Kelce — 87 & Running Foundation

  • Supporting Underprivileged Youth

Patrick Mahomes — Team Luke - Hope for Minds

  • Supporting Brain Injury Awareness and Prevention

Tyreek Hill — Tyreek Hill Foundation

  • Supporting Underprivileged Youth

Kareem Hunt — Kareem’s Dreams Foundation

  • Supporting Underprivileged Youth

Dustin Colquitt — TeamSmile

  • Supporting Oral Health Awareness

Allen Bailey — Allen Bailey Charities

  • Supporting Education

Eric Fisher — Fishin’ For A Mission

  • Supporting Animal Welfare and Rescue

Mitch Morse — Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater KC

  • Supporting Brain Injury Awareness and Prevention

Anthony Sherman — Lone Survivor Foundation

  • Supporting U.S. Veterans

Sammy Watkins — The V Foundation

  • Supporting Colon Cancer Awareness

Chad Henne — The ChadTough Foundation

  • Supporting Pediatric Brain Tumor Awareness and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma

Spencer Ware — Sickle Cell aWAREness Foundation

  • Supporting Sickle Cell Awareness

Cam Erving — American Cancer Society

  • Supporting Cancer Awareness

Khalil McKenzie — Water.org

  • Supporting Global Access to Clean Drinking Water

Jarvis Jenkins — Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

  • Supporting Diabetes Awareness and Research

Jordan Lucas — Autism Speaks

  • Supporting Autism Awareness, Intervention and Research

Gehrig Dieter — KC Pet Project

  • Supporting Animal Support Services

Leon McQuay — Leon McQuay Help Me Get There Foundation

  • Supporting At-risk Student Athletes

