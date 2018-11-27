Here are the Chiefs taking part in the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign

The only thing that rivals what the Kansas City Chiefs are capable of doing on the field is the impact they can have on the community off of it.
When the Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens on December 9 at Arrowhead Stadium, they’ll have the opportunity to showcase so much more than just their skill on the field.
During all Week 14 games, more than 800 NFL players will be demonstrating their support for causes that are important to them with custom cleats as part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign.
So, in the spirit of Giving Tuesday — an internationally recognized day of charitable giving — we’ve put together a list of the various charitable organizations that Chiefs players support through My Cause, My Cleats. Follow the links below to learn more about each cause and purchase a Chiefs vs. Ravens tickets ($35) on behalf of the player/cause of your choosing. $10 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the respective player’s charity.
Now, let’s get to giving back:
Travis Kelce — 87 & Running Foundation
- Supporting Underprivileged Youth
Patrick Mahomes — Team Luke - Hope for Minds
- Supporting Brain Injury Awareness and Prevention
Tyreek Hill — Tyreek Hill Foundation
- Supporting Underprivileged Youth
Kareem Hunt — Kareem’s Dreams Foundation
- Supporting Underprivileged Youth
Dustin Colquitt — TeamSmile
- Supporting Oral Health Awareness
Allen Bailey — Allen Bailey Charities
- Supporting Education
Eric Fisher — Fishin’ For A Mission
- Supporting Animal Welfare and Rescue
Mitch Morse — Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater KC
- Supporting Brain Injury Awareness and Prevention
Anthony Sherman — Lone Survivor Foundation
- Supporting U.S. Veterans
Sammy Watkins — The V Foundation
- Supporting Colon Cancer Awareness
Chad Henne — The ChadTough Foundation
- Supporting Pediatric Brain Tumor Awareness and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma
Spencer Ware — Sickle Cell aWAREness Foundation
- Supporting Sickle Cell Awareness
Cam Erving — American Cancer Society
- Supporting Cancer Awareness
Khalil McKenzie — Water.org
- Supporting Global Access to Clean Drinking Water
Jarvis Jenkins — Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
- Supporting Diabetes Awareness and Research
Jordan Lucas — Autism Speaks
- Supporting Autism Awareness, Intervention and Research
Gehrig Dieter — KC Pet Project
- Supporting Animal Support Services
Leon McQuay — Leon McQuay Help Me Get There Foundation
- Supporting At-risk Student Athletes
