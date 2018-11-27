Arrowheadlines: Colin Cowherd claims Andrew Luck is better than Patrick Mahomes

The latest

Colin explains why Andrew Luck is better than Patrick Mahomes and is only behind Drew Brees for MVP of the league. Colin says that Luck is better because he isn’t turning the ball over in big games like Mahomes and is doing more with less talent around him.

NFL Scoring is Up, and so are Ratings | Forbes

Since 1970, there have been only eight teams that have averaged more than 35 points per game, and three of them are playing in 2018. The New Orleans Saints with quarterback (and MVP candidate) Drew Brees lead, averaging 37.8 points per game. The Kansas City Chiefs follow, averaging 36.7 points, and the Los Angeles Rams are averaging 35.4. Besides having high powered offenses, the three top scoring teams have a combined win-loss record of 29 and 4.

Long division success buoys Chiefs, but Raiders have had answers for Andy Reid teams | Kansas City Star

This occasion provides a rarity: a revenge motive for Kansas City. Their lone loss to a division opponent since early in the 2015 season occurred at Oakland last year.

Fantasy football Week 13 waiver wire: D’Onta Foreman, Keke Coutee are back | Chicago Tribune

5. Chris Conley, WR, Chiefs Conley spent most of the season in obscurity but broke out with seven catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns in that epic seesaw battle with the Rams. It’s no coincidence that Conley’s surge happened as Sammy Watkins struggled with a foot injury. If Watkins remains limited or suffers a setback after the off week, Conley could emerge as a potential flex even as the fourth option in the Chiefs’ monstrous offense.

N.F.L. Is Full of Quarterbacks Who Are Off the Mark, or Even Off the Street | The New York Times

So while scoring is at an all-time high across the N.F.L., fueled by rule changes that have constrained defenses and led to broken records in completion percentage, yards per game, touchdowns and quarterback rating, it is not because of an across-the-board spike in quarterback quality. The gaudy statistics from a limited pool of elite quarterbacks — such as New Orleans’ Drew Brees, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Indianapolis’s Andrew Luck and the Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff — tend to overshadow a wider field of weekly dreck, with some surprising highlights and awkward news conference moments mixed in.

The 2018 NFL Wild-Card Threat Index | The Ringer

Tier 1: The Wild-Card Contender Teams: Chargers They entered Week 12 ranked fifth in DVOA, and they’re likely the lone wild-card team that has a chance to hang with the likes of the Chiefs, Rams, and Saints in the playoffs.

Around the league

Raiders Waive Holton | Raiders.com

The Oakland Raiders have waived WR Johnny Holton, the club announced Monday. Additionally, the club has released CB Arrion Springs from the practice squad.

Eric Reid thinks the NFL is targeting him with drug tests: ‘It doesn’t feel very random’ | Yahoo! Sports

Eric Reid is taking issue with the NFL’s random drug testing. The safety was signed by the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 27, which was the Panthers’ bye week, and has been tested in five out of the eight weeks he’s played.

Jaguars bench Blake Bortles, will start Cody Kessler | NFL

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced Monday that the veteran passer has been benched in favor of backup Cody Kessler. The switch comes on the heels of the team’s ugly 24-21 loss to Buffalo, but also on the back end of seven straight losses for a squad many expected to compete for the AFC crown.

Philadelphia Eagles use social justice funds to pay bail for 9 | ESPN

On the day before Thanksgiving, nine people were bailed out of jail in Philadelphia via a $50,000 grant from the Eagles Social Justice Fund, made up of money raised by the players and matched by the team.

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette suspended one game | NFL

Fournette and Bills linebacker Shaq Lawson were both ejected from Buffalo’s 24-21 win after participating in a fracas late in the third quarter. The fight occured after Jags wide receiver Donte Moncrief came down with a contested catch near Buffalo’s goal line.

ABC to join ESPN, NFL Network in broadcasting NFL draft | ESPN

The network will join ESPN, also part of Walt Disney Company’s TV properties, for prime-time coverage on Thursday and Friday nights, April 25 and 26, from Nashville, Tennessee. NFL Network also will televise those two nights, which include the opening three rounds of the draft.

In case you missed it at Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs playoff picture: post-bye week edition

The Chiefs control their own destiny. Since they lead every other team in the conference by at least one game, winning the next five games — at Raiders, Ravens, Chargers, at Seahawks and Raiders — will give them the number one seed. The Chiefs could even drop any one of their remaining games — finishing the season at 13-3 — and occupy the top seed in at least 90 percent of scenarios.

Chiefs open as heavy road favorites against Oakland Raiders

The Chiefs opened up as 15-point favorites over the Raiders, according to Westgate Las Vegas’ NFL Superbook.

Despite various reports, Chiefs maintain outlook on Eric Berry Monday

“I think we’ll just take that day by day and just see how he does,” Reid explained. “I don’t have an expectation either way on that. I wouldn’t know how to gauge that right now. I know he is feeling better—he’s gotten a little bit better every week. It’s not one of those things that heals overnight. That’s not how that works, so I think we just start him off slow.

