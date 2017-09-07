 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs vs. Patriotrs: Tyreek Hill flashed the peace sign en route to the end zone

By Joel Thorman
Alex Smith just went DEEP to Tyreek Hill to give the Kansas City Chiefs the lead over the New England Patriots. The play was for 75 yards. I’m not sure what happened but the Patriots apparently lost track of Tyreek, who was wiiiide open down the field. Alex found him in stride for a 75-yard touchdown.

The best part of the run? Tyreek turning around and flashing the peace sign. HA!

It freaked me out a little in the moment because I thought they might throw a taunting penalty at him but they didn’t.

It’s ALMOST as good as this one in Denver. Not quite though.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

