THERE GOES TYREEK HILL! Waves as strolls into the end zone for the TD! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/rHTB6EQMYN

Alex Smith just went DEEP to Tyreek Hill to give the Kansas City Chiefs the lead over the New England Patriots. The play was for 75 yards. I’m not sure what happened but the Patriots apparently lost track of Tyreek, who was wiiiide open down the field. Alex found him in stride for a 75-yard touchdown.

The best part of the run? Tyreek turning around and flashing the peace sign. HA!

It freaked me out a little in the moment because I thought they might throw a taunting penalty at him but they didn’t.

It’s ALMOST as good as this one in Denver. Not quite though.