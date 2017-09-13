Sam Mellinger’s takes on Alex Smith, KC Royals, David Beaty | The Kansas City Star

I also think we should pause for a second to recognize that this is — BY FAR — the best offensive line he’s had in Kansas City. That is an ascending group, better in pass protection than run blocking, and they did everything that could’ve been realistically asked at New England.

Packers take top spot in AP Pro32 poll after Patriots’ loss; Chiefs come in second | AP

“That’s the best game of Alex Smith’s career, as the veteran quarterback shuts down any thoughts of anointing rookie Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs’ starter,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said. “Smith obliterated Bill Belichick’s defense and made it clear Kansas City will be a major player in the AFC.”

Offensive Line of the Week: Chiefs front fuels upset of Patriots | NFL.com

One last (very telling) stat: Of Kansas City's 537 yards of total offense, 231 came in the fourth quarter -- a true indicator of wearing down your opponent. And that effort starts in the trenches.

Five best plays by KC Chiefs safety Eric Berry | The Kansas City Star

Berry makes a great read and dives under a block, making an open-field tackle on the Chargers’ Stevie Johnson. The play required smarts, hustle and technique. It was Berry at his best.

It's The Chiefs Time To Shine | 610 Sports Radio

Does Alabama embrace everybody coming after them in college football? Or Duke in college basketball? Or the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA? I want my team on occasion to the hunted. It’s a sign of respect. It shows that you’re on everybody’s radar. You don’t sneak up on people and win. You're telling all comers to step up and bring it, and you still walk away with wins .

Jim Schwartz Prepares For Potent Chiefs | Eagles.com

“I don’t know if it goes underrated, but it is in my book – he’s a good athlete. They run a lot more read-option-type plays than most teams that we’ll face, so you have to account for that,” Schwartz said. “Bootleg passes, you have to account for that. He does throw the ball quick, but he has the ability to escape if he doesn’t throw the ball quick. You couldn’t have a much better game than he had in Week 1. “He’s been around for a long time and I’ve got a lot of respect for his ability to execute the offense. We’re going to have to play our very best against him.”

KC Chiefs sign DL Rickey Hatley to practice squad | The Kansas City Star

Hatley, 23, is listed at 6 feet 4 and 320 pounds. He was signed by the Houston Texas as an undrafted rookie free agent after 2016 season at Mizzou in which he won the “Brick” Travis Award as the Tigers’ best interior lineman and recorded 28 tackles, a sack and two quarterback hurries.

Chiefs RB Hunt lands Sports Illustrated cover after dominant deb | KCTV5

Sports Illustrated was the latest to honor the Chiefs as they highlighted rookie running back Kareem Hunt on the cover of their Sept. 18, regional issue. On the cover, Hunt is seen diving towards the right-front pylon while scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 42-27 win.

Week 2 Tale Of The Tape: Philadelphia Eagles At Kansas City Chiefs | CBS Pittsburgh

The speed of running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Tyreek Hill could be a devastating combination for the Chiefs. It certainly was in the opener, as both caught long touchdown passes against New England. Hunt is a strong runner who accelerates through the hole, while Hill has game-change speed. Travis Kelce is a solid receiver at tight end.

Andy Reid’s play calling with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce is a lot of fun for the Kansas City Chiefs | Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid is a creative play caller and the Kansas City Chiefs have two of the most creative players in the league in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. You can do a lot with both of those guys and the Chiefs have been doing a lot with them.

The short list of teams that can copy the Chiefs defensive game plan against the Patriots | Pats Pulpit

That’s a stud player on the defensive line, one at linebacker, and two in the secondary. Houston was able to generate pressure, Johnson was able to cover the running back out of the backfield and crowd the middle of the field, Peters erased Chris Hogan the entire game, and Berry shadowed Rob Gronkowski to great success. How many other teams in the league have this level of depth and skill? Not many, it turns out. Here are the possible options with teams boasting three or more All Pros from the past five seasons.

NFL power rankings 2017: Tracking where teams are entering Week 2 | SBNation.com

The Patriots were the consensus top team in last week’s power rankings, but things look a little different after Week 1. The Chiefs surged up the rankings following a dominant road win over the Patriots on Thursday night. However, the season-ending loss of Eric Berry does change the Chiefs’ long-term outlook. The defense did a great job shutting down Tom Brady, but how will it hold up without its best player?

Next for Eagles: Chiefs RB Hunt shifts focus to Birds after dazzling debut | Delco Times

The whirlwind following Hunt’s dramatic debut led to a flurry of media interviews and other distractions unlike anything Hunt experienced in college. An emotional win over the defending Super Bowl champions could cause a letdown for a young rookie. Smith said he thinks Smith has mental strength to go along with his physical skills. “You’ve got have that ‘it’ about you,” Smith said. “The stage isn’t too big, that you’re ready for it, that you’re confident.”

Opponent Profile: Eagles Look To Upset Andy Reid And Chiefs In KC | CBS Philly

The last time the Eagles faced the Chiefs was in 2013 in Philadelphia. It was Andy Reid’s first game as a head coach against the Eagles, and it resulted in a 26-16 win for the Chiefs. The Eagles had won the previous three meetings and own an all-time lead in the series dating back to 1972, 4-3.

Kansas City Chiefs stock report: A bunch pointing up, a few down | Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid: If this week was a chess match, Andy Reid was Bobby Fischer. We saw Travis Kelce out of the wildcat and handling multiple inside shovel passes. There were shifts, motions, and misdirection on nearly every play. The route combinations were masterful and forced the Patriots secondary in to some un-winnable situations. Admittedly, I was worried at times in the first half because I thought they were too conservative on defense and reluctant to take shots deep on offense. Whether Reid was sandbagging, or he and Bob Sutton made adjustments, the second half was a different story. The Chiefs coaching staff and game plan were fantastic, and the team showed a lot of guts in this win. Credit to Big Red.

Kansas City Chiefs take over Football Power Index lead after Week 1 | ESPN

This isn't a reflection of Kansas City's 1-0 record, or that its one win came against the Patriots. Instead, it's due to of a combination of the prior information the model held about the Chiefs and the degree to which they outperformed expectations in their game against New England. FPI now believes the Chiefs are 6.8 points better than the NFL average on a neutral field, or about a point better than the Patriots. Kansas City has a 20 percent chance to win the Super Bowl, best in the NFL and ahead of New England at 11 percent.

New roles coming for Chiefs' safeties after Eric Berry injury | Chiefs Digest

“It will depend on the package that we’ve got, and we’ve got Murray and Sorensen and they both are experienced there,” Reid explained Monday. “It just depends on what we’re going to do. Sorensen plays all over the place, but those are the two guys.””

Kansas City Chiefs find some rare air on offense | ESPN