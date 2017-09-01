Chiefs trade DL David King to the Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a trade with the Tennessee Titans! Chiefs defensive lineman David King is going to the Titans in exchange for a 2018 conditional seventh round pick. Both teams have announced it so it’s official. Only the Titans confirmed the actual pick.

Good for the Chiefs to get a pick out of King, who was on the practice squad for part of last season before getting called up. The Chiefs were likely to cut him because they are so deep along the defensive line. He was one of those good players you might have to cut because you are so stacked at one position. So it’s good that they were able to get something out of him.

The Chiefs played the Titans on Friday night where King played 50 snaps. Only four defensive Chiefs players played more snaps than that so the Titans got plenty of good looks at him.

The Chiefs have started trimming their roster but haven’t made more than a few moves yet. They’ll need to be down to 53 players by Saturday afternoon.