KC Chiefs WR Jehu Chesson went 76 yards for the touchdown on this punt return. I love the effort from Chesson because that is not easy to run 76 yards! Believe me, I can barely make it 20 yards.

Look at all these defenders playing checkers while Jehu's over here playing Chesson. pic.twitter.com/PjnrSt4uOz — Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) September 1, 2017

Two other things I love about this play:

Watch Kevin Pierre-Louis Justin March block the hell out of a Titans player as Chesson comes along the right side of the field. I wish I had a wider angle to see what kind of a head start he had.

The other thing is Tanoh Kpassagnon being so far down field blocking. Who in the world would get in No. 92’s way when he’s at full speed? Anyone? No.