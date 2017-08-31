 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs blocker destroys a Titans player as Jehu Chesson runs it back

By Joel Thorman
KC Chiefs WR Jehu Chesson went 76 yards for the touchdown on this punt return. I love the effort from Chesson because that is not easy to run 76 yards! Believe me, I can barely make it 20 yards.

Two other things I love about this play:

Watch Kevin Pierre-Louis Justin March block the hell out of a Titans player as Chesson comes along the right side of the field. I wish I had a wider angle to see what kind of a head start he had.

The other thing is Tanoh Kpassagnon being so far down field blocking. Who in the world would get in No. 92’s way when he’s at full speed? Anyone? No.

