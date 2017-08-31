Titans vs. Chiefs final score: Patrick Mahomes caps off preseason with touchdown in 30-6 win

5 takeaways from the Chiefs' 30-6 win, plus your questions and comments Posted by Arrowhead Pride: For Kansas City Chiefs Fans on Thursday, August 31, 2017

The Kansas City Chiefs completed the preseason with a 30-6 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Get full game stats here.

Here are five takeaways from the Chiefs’ win:

Patrick Mahomes continued to showcase his special arm on a night Demarcus Robinson truly needed it.

Patrick Mahomes dazzled in his first start (albeit the preseason) of his career on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

As we’ve actually begun to expect at this point (stop and think about that for a second), he made three throws in particular that made you say, “Wow,” and all three were to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

The first came in the first quarter on first-and-10 at the Kansas City 25-yard line:

The second came in the second quarter on first-and-10 from the Kansas City 18-yard line:

Mahomes looking at Alex Smith in his rearview mirror before he rolls out and throws this smoke. #Chiefs @PatrickMahomes5 pic.twitter.com/d0gz3ZoZmD — Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) September 1, 2017

And the third, right before the half, was for a touchdown in Titans territory:

If you notice on that last throw, Mahomes actually took quite a bit off to throw it 36 yards on the touch-pass touchdown to Robinson.

He finished the night 9 for 16 for 183 yards and a touchdown.

It’s also worth noting that Mahomes is both human and still learning. He had three near-picks on the night. Two of the interception plays actually went to replay review and another was dropped by a Titans defender.

As for Robinson, he needed a big night to solidify a spot in a suddenly crowded wide receiver room headed into Saturday, and his first half of three catches for 127 yards (especially from the future of the franchise) should do the trick.

Jehu Chesson returned a punt for a touchdown, and it was an important play for a number of Chiefs.

First, here’s the score:

Look at all these defenders playing checkers while Jehu's over here playing Chesson. pic.twitter.com/PjnrSt4uOz — Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) September 1, 2017

There were three key blocks on this play— first by Justin March-Lillard, then by Tanoh Kpassagnon and Marcus Kemp.

I always had Kpassagnon making the team, but the special teams efforts are big for Chesson and particularly March-Lillard and Kemp who I have on the bubble.

Ukeme Eligwe had himself a night.

The Chiefs selected linebacker Ukeme Eligwe in the fifth round of this year’s draft, and with all the inside linebackers the Chiefs have had going this preseason and training camp, he was somewhat of a forgotten name behind Ramik Wilson, Kevin Pierre-Louis and the recently released Josh Mauga.

On Thursday night, Eligwe shined, totaling six tackles (four solo), five of which were in the first quarter.

Eligwe capped off an all-around fantastic night by intercepting Alex Tanney on a pass he tipped to himself and secured.

I noted on Twitter that I had a chance to speak with Eligwe after he was drafted by the Chiefs and he had mentioned he wanted to make an immediate impact in the league as a rookie. I hadn’t really thought about it for a long time until Thursday night.

Watch this play with Tpassagnon as an outside linebacker.

From $60 million "franchise QB" fraud to scrub duty in the 4th preseason game...suck it Cassel! #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/cw1ahNoRKx — Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) September 1, 2017

I mentioned Tpassagnon earlier with the block on special teams, but here’s a play early in the game in which the defense gets to Titans quarterback Matt Cassel.

Frank Zombo gets the credit for the sack, but Tpassagnon, who has seen time as both a defensive end and linebacker, looked impressive on the outside here.

It’s always good to have depth behind Justin Houston and Dee Ford given their injury histories, and Tpassagnon, though raw, is showing promise for the future.

Is Marcus Kemp going to make this team?

I have always said that my locks at wide receiver for this Chiefs team were: Tyreek Hill, Chris Conley, Albert Wilson, De’Anthony Thomas, Demarcus Robinson and Jehu Chesson.

I still feel good about that conclusion, but Marcus Kemp gave us all more reason to think on Thursday night. Kemp had the nice block on the punt return I mentioned above after showing out on special teams against the Seahawks. Kemp also finished with five catches for 55 yards, including three from Mahomes for 29 yards.

Seantavius Jones, who downed a nice punt inside the 5-yard line Thursday night, is another name to watch if the Chiefs were to keep seven receivers.

I posted this poll on Twitter in the middle of the game:

Flash poll: If Chiefs keep seven receivers, who ya got? — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 1, 2017

As of the writing of this article, the vote was nearly split, with some of you suggesting to cut Wilson and keep both. I don’t foresee that happening, but how the wide receiver position shakes out is going to be rather interesting this weekend.

A final thought.

If all goes to plan, this will be the last time we see Mahomes until next preseason, and he gave us all a lot to look forward to.

There’s a lot to be happy about at the end of this preseason game-- this Chiefs team is very talented, and I’m eager to see how many of the 37 players about to be cut land on other teams.

Another thing to remember as we wrap up this preseason is Chiefs general manager Brett Veach’s recent aggression.

In the matter of days, Josh Mauga and Jah Reid have been cut to bring in guys with high upside in LB Reggie Ragland and OL Cam Erving, and just because you’re allowed to keep 53 doesn’t mean Veach will.

If Veach feels there is better talent for this roster released by teams elsewhere, he’s made it clear he won’t hesitate to make the move.