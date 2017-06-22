Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid as the fifth best coach in the NFL sounds about right. I might argue a little bit with who is ahead of him but a top five coach is how I view Big Red which is where NFL dot com put him in their head coach rankings.

The writeup on Reid is a Chiefs two-for-one as it mentions he is similar to another Chiefs coach who couldn’t win the big one.

As consistent as any coach or player in the NFL, Reid might be the most successful head coach in the Super Bowl era to never hoist the Lombardi Trophy. He has certainly joined the Dan Reeves and Marty Schottenheimer stratosphere in that regard. Can Reid get the Chiefs there?

I hate to say that I’ve thought of the similarities as well. I sure do hope that Reid can win the big one and solidify his career - that’s gotta be why he’s still coaching, right? - and go down as one of the all-time great coaches. It pained me when Marty Schottenheimer wasn’t able to do that. I do appreciate how many games they won though. Even without the Super Bowl win, I’ll still take the playoffs each year over not going to the playoffs.

Poll Andy Reid as the fifth ranked coach in the NFL This poll is closed 4% That’s too high (27 votes)

24% That’s too low (160 votes)

71% That’s about right (462 votes) 649 votes total Vote Now

Here’s how the top five looks from NFL dot com:

1. Bill Belichick, Patriots

2. Pete Carroll, Seahawks

3. Mike McCarthy, Packers

4. Mike Tomlin, Steelers

5. Andy Reid, Chiefs

The one that stands out to me is Mike McCarthy. The Packers have one of the best quarterbacks of this generation and so far have one Super Bowl win to show for it. I know, I know, one Super Bowl win is pretty good ... unless you view yourself as an all-time great quarterback, which I think the Packers do with Aaron Rodgers. I see them as underachieving over the past decade more than anything.