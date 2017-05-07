Minicamp Notebook: Chiefs trying out 46 players | Chiefs Digest

“You get them uniform, we’re going to coach the dog out of you like you’re one of the guys and we roll,” Reid said. “For three days they’re Kansas City Chiefs, and that’s the way we approach it as coaches and I expect them to do the same as players.”

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes II shows off his arm at practice | ESPN

Mahomes showed the arm that was part of the reason the Chiefs traded up to get him in the first round of the draft as Kansas City began a three-day rookie camp on Saturday. Highlights were few, though Mahomes did throw a deep fade pass down the left sideline that required some muscle and plenty of touch. Undrafted free-agent wide receiver Alonzo Moore made a diving catch. Otherwise, practice was a little rough for Mahomes, who threw plenty of passes off target. But that’s to be expected for the first day of a rookie camp, when players are new to one another.

Chiefs welcome about 70 to rookie mini-camp | The Kansas City Star

“I’ve been dreaming of putting on an NFL jersey since I was probably in the sixth grade and it’s finally here,” said running back Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs’ third-round draft pick. “Now I have to take advantage of it and make the most of my opportunity.”

Chiefs claim Kelvin Taylor off waivers from Seahawks | ProFootballTalk

Taylor, the son of former NFL running back Fred Taylor, joins a depth chart that includes Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West, C.J. Spiller, and third-round rookie Kareem Hunt.

Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes II will wear No. 15 | The Kansas City Star

"(No. 15) still has the five in it a little bit,” Mahomes said. “But at the same time, I was actually 15 my freshman year of basketball. So I just went back to that and wanted to make my own number and do a new thing in this next chapter of my life."

Kansas City Chiefs sign three draft picks | The Kansas City Star

The club also announced seven more undrafted free agent signings: Alabama receiver Gehrig Dieter, West Florida receiver Anas Hasic, Oklahoma State cornerback Ashton Lampkin, Southern California guard Damien Mama, Montana cornerback J.R. Nelson, Oklahoma State safety Jordan Sterns and Auburn receiver Tony Stevens.

Andy Reid will be good for the progression of Patrick Mahomes | Viva The Matadors

I didn’t stop to think about what he has accomplished within his professional coaching career. While he was the coach for the Eagles from 1999–2012, he led them to five NFC championship games as well as a Super Bowl appearance in 2004. Also, I forgot he was the executive vice president of operations for Philly from 2001–2012, meaning he knows a thing or two about evaluating, recruiting, acquiring and developing athletes for an NFL franchise.

How Kansas City will develop Patrick Mahomes II into a pro quarterback | Viva The Matadors

In past games, when the pocket would collapse, he would force the throw instead of taking the sack. When under pressure, Mahomes does not set his feet and he throws off of his back foot often. Also, he tends to be aggressive with his decision-making and not taking the time to read the defense. That said, Mahomes’ strengths also include extending the play, pocket awareness, looking downfield, being calm and collected on the gridiron and, of course, his arm strength. He can thread the needle and fit his throw into narrow windows. He also can be level-headed, and that is hard to come by in such a young quarterback.

