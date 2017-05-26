Chappell, Spiller, Tourek Williams, miss KC Chiefs OTA practice Thursday | The Kansas City Star

Running back C.J. Spiller, outside linebacker Tourek Williams and safety Devin Chappell all missed offseason practice Thursday. Spiller missed practice because of a family issue, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid expects him back when organized team activities resume next week.

Along with the usual players that didn’t practice (Derrick Johnson, Tamba Hali, Travis Kelce, Parker Ehinger, Dadi Nicolas), three new names didn’t practice on Thursday: safety Devin Chappell, linebacker Tourek Williams and running back C.J. Spiller.

Mahomes was a solid No. 3 behind starter Alex Smith and second-string quarterback Tyler Bray. That wasn't a surprise, not with the Chiefs determined not to ruin Mahomes by rushing him into the lineup before they determine he's ready to play.

“It’s the same thing every year — you’ve got to come out there and compete,” Bray said. “We’ve drafted a guy every year … you can’t just sit back (and say) ‘Aw, here we go again.’ I mean, it’s the NFL. They’re going to bring in guys every year that are competing to start.”

Reid said it’s much more difficult to teach during the second phase of the program, particularly on defense. “You get a lot more done offensively, even though it’s against air, but you have a ball and you can run plays,” Reid said about the second phase of the offseason program. “Defense, they’re going against trash cans. It’s a little tougher.”

He was asked about the tight ends getting extra reps because Travis Kelce is out with offseason shoulder surgery (he’ll be fine), why he enjoys coaching these days, how great it is to play in New England on Thursday night to kick off the season and a little bit on Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes.

“I just coach the guys that are here — that’s what I do,” Reid said. “So the guys that are here are hungry for reps, and that will do nothing but help us.” Reid, however, said he had a “pretty good idea” that Berry wouldn’t be present. Same goes for Houston and Peters.

