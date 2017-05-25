Chiefs GM John Dorsey watched Patrick Mahomes' worst day in person | The Kansas City Star

Dorsey does not like sitting in the press box. He often says he wants to “touch it, feel it, smell it,” when he’s scouting, and it’s hard to do that up high and behind the glass. So he gets outside, though he’s coy when asked exactly where in the stadium he sets up to watch. “To look at a player like this,” Dorsey said, “I’ll probably dress up as an Iowa State fan.”

Bill Barnwell 2017 NFL offseason report card for free agency, draft | ESPN

Look into Sam Shields. NFL teams can never have too many cornerbacks, and while the Chiefs have a star on one side of the field in Marcus Peters, it wouldn't hurt to take a flier on a veteran to compete with Phillip Gaines and Steven Nelson at corner. Dorsey scouted Shields in 2010, when the Packers signed the Miami product as an undrafted free agent and discovered a gem. If Shields is physically able to play after suffering a concussion last season, the Chiefs would do well to look into the former Pro Bowler.

Chiefs' Jeremy Maclin takes no break from practice after his weekend wedding | ESPN

“Both of us are in on that,’’ Smith said, referring to Maclin’s down 2016 season. “I do feel like for a lot of different reasons we weren’t as productive as we could be, should be. I’m looking forward to remedying that.’’

Ranking the NFL's Best Home Run Threats | Bleacher Report

NFL.com introduced a "fastest ball-carriers" category to its Next Gen Stats recently. The category measures just what it claims to measure: the speed, in miles per hour, achieved by the NFL's fastest players when they break free in the open field. Tyreek Hill was the NFL's fastest player last year, reaching a speed of 23.24 miles per hour during a kickoff return in Week 2.

De'Vante Bausby primed for KC homecoming | Chiefs Digest

“I felt like I was just reaching my peak,” Bausby said of the injury now. “I was getting better daily, then the injury happened. I’m back for round two and ready to get it right this time.”

Chiefs running back Spencer Ware returns as team's top rusher for first time | The Kansas City Star

“We welcome everybody to the (running backs) room,” Ware said. “We’re trying to get better. … We’re not out there trying to throw shade on each other. We’re out there as a group trying to help each other.”

Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff a step closer to becoming medical doctor | The Kansas City Star

“I’m pretty much done with the clinical part of medical school,” Duvernay-Tardif said. “Now I just have to study for the big exam, which is next May for me. I’ve got eight months to study for it. Of course, I won’t be studying for it during the season, but as soon as the season is over, I’ll have a good three months to study for that and I’ll be done with it.”

Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford aims to be more consistent in 2017 | The Kansas City Star