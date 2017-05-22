Over The Cap published the 30 worst free agent signings from last year and five former Kansas City Chiefs popped up on the list. That’s quite a bit!

Just one was a Chiefs signing - DE Jaye Howard at two years, $10 million. Eh, Howard was hurt last year and he was a somewhat surprising cut this offseason. He wasn’t a bad signing in that fans were talking all season what a bad investment he was. In fact, most Chiefs fans wanted to keep him this year, I think.

Here’s where the other former Chiefs land. These are free agents and re-signings (like Howard was).

3. Chase Daniel, Eagles- 3 years, $21 million: He went to Doug Pederson last year on a friendly contract that benefited the Chiefs in comp picks. He’s back in New Orleans after one year in Philly.

15. Jaye Howard, Chiefs- 2 years, $10 million: This doesn’t feel like a bad signing but how much they paid for what they got, I suppose it fits.

16. Sean Smith, Raiders- 4 years, $38 million: He had a rough start to his first year. I don’t think I would call him a bad signing yet. Corners are hard to find. I will say that many Chiefs fans wanted to keep him, especially at four years, $38 million. The Chiefs still aren’t sure about the other corner position (but they have options).

23. Donald Stephenson, Broncos- 3 years, $14 million: Stephenson has so much potential I’m kinda scratching my head here. I thought this would work out better than it has.

25. Tyvon Branch, Cardinals- 2 years, $8 million: The knock on him was he was injured a lot. He stayed healthy in KC but did not in Arizona. He took a pay cut.