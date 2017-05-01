The Kansas City Chiefs made a lot of changes to their team in the past week. A lot of BIG changes. This got me thinking what the Chiefs franchise will look like a few years down the line.

For fun, a few predictions about what the Chiefs look like five years from now:

Head coach Andy Reid and GM John Dorsey are still around. Reid is 59 but shows no signs of slowing down (besides those knee surgeries). He didn’t take a break after he was fired from the Eagles. He went right to Kansas City. So I have no reason to think he won’t be coaching for as long as he can. Dorsey, meanwhile, was linked to the Packers earlier this year but said he loves it in Kansas City. If they’re winning, he won’t leave.

Patrick Mahomes is leading the Chiefs to the playoffs. Alex Smith has two years left on his deal so Mahomes is going to sit for two years max. Maybe just one. Then he steps in and starts playing. Five years from now, he could be on his fifth-year option with the Chiefs negotiating a monster contract ... I can only hope he’s played well enough (or at all) by that point to earn another deal.

The Chiefs are an offensive team. The Chiefs are a younger team right now and they will probably stay young with the way Dorsey works the roster. This latest draft had the Chiefs trade up three times for an offensive player, which tells me they need more offense. They’ll keep plugging away there and turn into an offensive team over a defensive team they’ve been the last few years.

Eric Berry remains the leader of the team. History is against him playing at 34 years old - it would be the final year of the deal he just signed - but if anyone can do it, Berry can do it. It’s hard, even in my imagination, to see a Chiefs team that doesn’t have Eric Berry in the middle of it.

The Chiefs are annual playoff contenders. They’re the Eagles of the early to mid 2000s. A team that’s regularly making the playoffs and winning playoff games. A Super Bowl? I can’t predict that just yet ...