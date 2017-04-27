Mike Mayock’s 2017 NFL mock draft is out and he has the Kansas City Chiefs selecting ... Florida State RB Dalvin Cook! He was one of my original draft crushes so I can get on board with this pick if the Chiefs think he’s worth it. The Chiefs have earned my trust.

I know Cook has a low SPARQ score and that is a big red flag. I called him a draft crush of mine before I knew he would test like that. There are some concerns about his athleticism and I bet that factors into the Chiefs decision whether or not to draft him and not in a good way.

The tape, however, is very good. He played in big time games and he was very productive. For an old school scout like Dorsey, the tape still matters.

A couple of things about this mock draft rub me the wrong way. First, Deshaun Watson goes No. 25 to the Texans. That tells me the Chiefs wouldn’t want Watson. I talked about this with 610 Sports’ Carrington Harrison and Brad Fanning yesterday. If you let Watson go No. 25 or in the low 20s and don’t trade up for him, that means you didn’t want him. Because the Chiefs could trade up for him.

The other thing here is that Patrick Mahomes was on the board when the Chiefs picked Cook. The Chiefs really need a quarterback and the first round of the draft, along with that sweet, sweet fifth-year option, is the best way to find one. It would be tough to pass on Mahomes if he were there, especially for a running back. Mahomes goes No. 32 to the Cardinals, who traded back up to get him in this mock.

Chiefs GM John Dorsey and Andy Reid have never taken a running back in the first round in drafts they’ve been apart of. That’s important. It’s not a so-called premium position which they’ve stuck to. Dorsey’s brief history in KC says he likely will not pick Cook. Still, though, it matches up with a need. It is one of the picks that I think can help the offense improve on day one.

Interestingly, the Mayock mock has Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara going 29th to the Packers. First round, huh? Here’s what Mayock said: “Kamara runs through tackles. He has the lateral jump-cut of a LeSean McCoy. When you include him in the pass game, he's almost as good as Christian McCaffrey. He put on a show at his pro day.” It almost sounds like an Andy Reid pick. We’ve looked at Kamara as more of a second round fit and I kinda liked him for the Chiefs. He’s gone some dynamic athletic abilities. That SPARQ score that was not kind to Cook? Kamara is fourth in his class. I wouldn’t mind getting him in the second.

The quarterbacks in this draft go Trubisky No. 5 to the Browns (trade up with the Titans), Deshaun Watson No. 25 to the Texans and Patrick Mahomes No. 32 to the Cardinals.

Mike Mayock’s 2017 NFL mock draft