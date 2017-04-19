Potential prime-time opener with Patriots has Chiefs' attention | ESPN

"It kind of has everything in it," tackle Mitchell Schwartz said. "It's the opening week. It will be the only game. Defending champs, going to New England, which has probably been up there as the toughest places to play since those two [Tom Brady and Bill Belichick] have been playing and coaching together."

His upcoming wedding aside, this needs to be a big year for Jeremy Maclin | ESPN

"I'm not going to use anything as an excuse," Maclin said. "To my standards, I didn't play as well as I could have last year. That's just how I feel about it. Whether I was nicked up or whatever I had going on, at the end of the day this is my job and I didn't play as well as I could have. I've got to go out here and do better.

Alex Smith doesn't need to be told the Chiefs are likely to draft a QB | ESPN

The issue is potentially a delicate one for the Chiefs. They're committed to Smith as their starter for next season, but have to prepare for life without him, whenever that day might come. If they draft a quarterback in the first round, the Chiefs are putting more pressure on Smith, at least from a public standpoint, than they have since he arrived in 2013.

NFL's Best GMs 2017 | Rotoworld.com

Outside the draft, Dorsey’s squad was able to gracefully move on from Jamaal Charles after signing Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West to team-friendly extensions. Dorsey has accumulated talent on defense while creating an offense that’s better than the sum of its parts. Alex Smith remains the elephant in the room, but Dorsey has wisely avoided forcing a solution. That’s a trap many other general managers are all too eager to fall into. When/if Smith’s replacement finally comes, Dorsey could help Reid hoist his long-sought Lombardi.

NFL Draft 2017: Chiefs look like a trade-up candidate | Arrowhead Pride

I don’t see 10 draft picks making the roster. They cut a third and a fifth round pick last year. I would rather use that second round pick or two third round picks to move up and get the guy you want if that means the difference between a Marcus Peters and a KeiVarae Russell. The Chiefs roster is too strong for 10 picks.

What 73 NFL mock drafts are saying about the Kansas City Chiefs pick | Arrowhead Pride

SB Nation has been tracking a bunch of the various 2017 NFL mock drafts and putting them into one database for each team, including the Kansas City Chiefs. Thanks to Adam Stites for collecting and maintaining this info on what 73 mock drafts are saying about the Chiefs pick.

2017 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons for 33 top prospects | NFL.com

Mitchell Trubisky, quarterback, North Carolina NFL comparison: Trent Green They have a similar body type, and both players are above-average athletes at the quarterback position.

Fantasy College Football Breaking News | Rotoworld.com

Leonard Floyd receives praise from future NFL Hall of Famer | 247 sports

A lot has been made of Floyd's size (6'3", 240 lbs) and while he could stand to add more function weight to his frame. But Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Dee Ford thinks the young outside linebacker does not need to add that much bulk. "I've watched Leonard play," Ford said. "He's strong. He's lighter. He needs mass, that little bit of mass will help him out as far as the initial impact. But he's really good. I don't want to say great yet. There are a lot of things he needs to learn, but once he does, he'll be unstoppable because he is tall. I am a fan of him. I like him. He probably doubled my snaps from his rookie year."

Kids at KU Health System get visit from Chiefs wide receivers | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers De'anthony Thomas, Tyreek Hill, and Chris Conley (who recently cut off his trademark dreads for charity) visited kids and their families, signed autographs, and brighten their days Tuesday afternoon. "It's a good time for us to get out in the community and meet some faces we haven't met before and hopefully bring some smiles to people, learn their stories," Conley said. "We have to continue to be connected to the city that we play in. You can't become disconnected."

Chiefs point out two question marks with this 2017 QB class | Arrowhead Pride